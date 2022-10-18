27 dogs removed from breeder’s home living in deplorable conditions, officials say

Officials in New Hampshire say nearly 30 Labrador retrievers were living in deplorable conditions at a breeder's home.(Monadnock Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Swanzey, N.H. (Gray News) - A dog breeder in New Hampshire is accused of animal neglect after authorities helped remove dozens of dogs living in inhuman conditions.

According to the Monadnock Humane Society, agent Beth Doyle partnered with New Hampshire State Police to remove 27 Labrador retrievers from breeder Tory Frazier’s home on Oct. 5.

Upon completing a 12-month investigation by agent Doyle with the Monadnock Humane Society, police were able to serve a search warrant on Frazier’s home. Officials said the search led to the discovery of the dogs being kept in deplorable conditions.

The MHS reports that Frazier has been charged with animal neglect and is expected to appear in court in the next few weeks.

“In just four short years, we have faced two of the largest dog cruelty and neglect cases related to horrific breeding practices in our community. We continue to be committed to investing in a full-time animal agent to bring justice to animals living in unacceptable conditions,” said MHS Director Kathy Collinsworth.

According to the organization, the group of dogs rescued included 13 adults and 14 puppies, with seven of the puppies still nursing. Many of the dogs were underweight and tested positive for multiple parasites.

Workers will continue to provide medical care, boarding, exercise, socialization and affection to the neglected animals, according to the MHS.

Representatives with the MHS said the dogs’ care would cost about $7,800 a week, and their work is funded entirely by donations.

