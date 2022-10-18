Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options

The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by the state constitution.
(Emily Dwire)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in the state.

Nebraska Amendment 1 would allow political subdivisions that own or operate airports to spend money on expanding commercial passenger flights. The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by Nebraska’s state constitution.

Some state senators say the rule puts the state at a competitive disadvantage.

“That generation — from 18-40 — wants to be able to travel, wants to go where they want to go,” State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan said. “And to get the rest of Nebraska to grow, we need to have air service that people can count on, and young people can use.”

She also said the amendment is essential for attracting new workers and businesses while retaining families.

