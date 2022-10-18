Chilly Tuesday

Chilly Today
By Brandon Rector
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be well below average for much of the area today. A warming trend begins on Wednesday and continues into the weekend. Rain chances return Sunday and continue into early next week.

Today is going to be sunny to mostly sunny and chilly (for most of the area). High temperatures will range from the low to mid 40s in Eastern Nebraska to the low to mid 60s in the panhandle. It should not be as breezy with north winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Wednesday looks to begin cold, but the afternoon is going to be much warmer than Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s in far Eastern Nebraska to the mid 70s in part of Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Winds should be west and southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Low Temperatures
Wednesday Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The warming trend will continue for the second half of the week with well above average temperatures likely for Friday and this weekend. A cold front moving through the area Sunday cools us back down for early next week. There is a chance of rain Sunday and Monday. Both of those days look to be breezy too.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

