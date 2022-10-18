Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln

A Lincoln man is dead after a motorcycle vs car crash at Northwest 19th St and West “O” St Saturday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September.

On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.

According to police, Nielsen was southbound on NW 19 turning left onto W O Street when her vehicle was struck by a westbound motorcycle.

Marciyanna Nielsen
Marciyanna Nielsen(Lincoln Police Department)

Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Zeiger of Lincoln was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with Nielsen’s car.

Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist was driving westbound on West “O” Street when a southbound car pulled out in front of him.

Zeiger was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

