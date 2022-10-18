Lincoln East Tennis Team makes history at Class A State Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln East Tennis Team made history at the Class A State Tournament. Not only did the Spartans win back-to-back Class A Titles, but they completed an undefeated season in all six positions.

As a team in all their matches, the Spartans finished the year 174-0.

“It’s kind of unheard of when you are talking about 14 to 15 year old kids to not have any kind of hiccup along the way or have any kind of bad day when another opponent has a really good day, it’s kind of hard to imagine and it’s not even something we talked about or planned of course but it’s just an amazing thing to feel proud of now that it’s all over and to just feel amazed at what the team did,” Chris Stock said.

“Just to think that all the stress and the pressure, it’s just all over you know it’s kind of a surreal feeling, the season’s over and you just have to be happy about it,” said Caden Harr, sophomore doubles champion.

