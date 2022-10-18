Section of 120th Street to open Tuesday in the area of the South Beltway project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to open another stretch of road in the area of the South Beltway project on Tuesday.

NDOT says that 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen with its new configuration on Tuesday morning. Drivers who take Highway 2 eastbound can expect traffic coming up from the south via 120th Street before they work to turn onto the eastbound lanes of the highway.

“Traffic on Highway 2 will continue in the single-lane configuration in both directions,” NDOT said in a press release.

“Eastbound traffic on Highway 2 will continue to use the new lanes, take a left turn onto the Highway 2 eastbound ramp, and continue east on [the highway] or to 120th Street. Westbound traffic will continue to use the off-ramp to the new [portion of the highway], take a right turn onto the highway [leading towards Lincoln], and continue onto the existing westbound lanes.”

Weather permitting, beginning October 18, 2022, 120th St, north of Saltillo Rd, will reopen to through traffic in a new configuration. Traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) will continue in the single-lane configuration in both directions. pic.twitter.com/ebVyBIxNg0 — Lincoln South Beltway (@LNKSouthBeltway) October 14, 2022

