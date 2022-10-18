Warhorse Casino in Lincoln generates more than $285,000 in tax revenue in one week

(10/11 NOW)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino in Lincoln brought in more than a quarter of a million dollars in tax revenue in just the first week of being open.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission says the $285,000 was split between several different areas.

Nearly 70% was put into the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund.

Another 25% was given to the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

RELATED: Warhorse Casino opens for business in Lincoln

The rest went to the Nebraska General Fund and for compulsive gaming assistance.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday morning that Nebraska’s Oct. 29 home game against...
Big Ten announces Huskers’ kickoff time for Illinois game
Police Lights
Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista
.
Teens steal woman’s car at gunpoint, Lincoln Police says
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln

Latest News

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
Recent data for five-year breast cancer survival rates highlights the racial disparity. Black...
Death from breast cancer disproportionately affects black women
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Steady warmup begins
Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial (Oct. 18, 2022)
COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to low yellow