Warhorse Casino in Lincoln generates more than $285,000 in tax revenue in one week

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino in Lincoln brought in more than a quarter of a million dollars in tax revenue in just the first week of being open.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission says the $285,000 was split between several different areas.

Nearly 70% was put into the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund.

Another 25% was given to the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

The rest went to the Nebraska General Fund and for compulsive gaming assistance.

