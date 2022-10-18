Wednesday Forecast: Steady warmup begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warming trend begins on Wednesday culminating in summertime temperatures over the weekend.

However, it will be well below average to begin the day on Wednesday. Temperatures start off in the teens in eastern Nebraska, but as warm as the freezing mark in western Nebraska. As the day progresses we will warm up significantly across 10-11 country. Upper 50s to mid 60s can be expected from eastern to central Nebraska. In the west, low to mid 70s are possible. While the temperatures do rise on Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies appear likely.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday brings us 70s across the state with a couple spots hitting 80 as well. Low to mid 70s are forecasted in eastern and central areas with upper 70s in western Nebraska. Variable cloudiness will continue as well.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

As the workweek comes to a close, highs will continue to be above average. Over the weekend 80s are possible, while precipitation chances are slowly increasing late Sunday into early next week.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.