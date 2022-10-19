H.S. Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Tues., Oct. 18)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school volleyball score and highlights from Tuesday, October 18.
PREP VOLLEYBALL:
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-16, 25-11, 25-19
Archbishop Bergan def. Weeping Water, 25-9, 25-11, 25-7
Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-11, 25-21, 25-6
Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12
Blair def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18
Centura def. Ravenna, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18
Diller-Odell def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13
Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-5, 25-12
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-8, 25-12, 25-4
Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-9
Fort Calhoun def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16
Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12
Gordon/Rushville def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Amherst, 25-10, 25-19, 25-17
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-10, 25-19, 25-11
Grand Island Northwest def. York
Hay Springs def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16
Loomis def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Malcolm def. Ralston, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17
Mead def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11
Minden def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-9, 25-12
North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 25-16, 25-9, 25-20
Sidney def. Gering, 25-21, 25-11, 25-16
South Loup def. Ainsworth, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18
Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-14, 25-19
Yutan def. Palmyra, 25-22, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22
Aurora Triangular
Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-10, 25-11
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-11, 25-14
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-5
Beatrice Triangular
Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 28-26, 18-25, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Norris, 28-26, 18-25, 25-18
Norris def. Beatrice, 25-22, 25-15
Bishop Neumann Triangular
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-17, 25-19
Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-16
Broken Bow Triangular
Broken Bow def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22
Broken Bow def. Valentine, 35-33, 25-15
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine, 26-28, 25-20, 25-22
Burwell Triangular
Anselmo-Merna def. Burwell, 25-21, 25-22
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 31-29, 25-18
Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22
Creek Valley Triangular
Creek Valley def. Potter-Dix, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-22, 25-11
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Consolation
East Butler def. Hampton, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20
Hi-Line Triangular
Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-21
Brady def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-22
Johnson-Brock Triangular
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23
Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 21-25, 27-25, 25-15
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament
Championship
Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
Third Place
Plainview def. Wynot, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21
Lewiston Triangular
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-8
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 25-10
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23
Leyton Triangular
Garden County def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-16
Leyton def. Garden County, 25-22, 25-12
Metro Conference Tournament
Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-13, 27-25
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central, 21-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21
Semifinal
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13
Niobrara Valley Conference
Semifinal
St. Mary’s def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
SEM Triangular
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-8
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-19
Twin Loup def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-19, 25-21
Silver Lake Tournament
Axtell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-16
Silver Lake def. Friend, 25-20, 25-9
Championship
Axtell def. Silver Lake, 25-9, 25-13
Consolation
Deshler def. Friend, 25-10, 25-16
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament
Cons. Triangular
Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-16
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 10-25, 25-19
Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 20-25, 27-25
Consolation Semifinal
David City def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-19
Superior def. Milford, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18
Sutherland Triangular
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-13
Sutherland def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-10
