NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle continued westbound with speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour. After approximately 15 minutes, troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a stop near mile marker 274 near the Kearney Archway. The vehicle came to a stop in the median of I-80, where the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

During the pursuit, the trooper observed the driver throw multiple items out of the vehicle. Another trooper was able to locate a handgun that had been thrown from the vehicle near mile marker 293.

The driver, Steven Little, 32, of Chicago, Illinois was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing a peace officer, and numerous traffic violations. Little was lodged in Hall County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.