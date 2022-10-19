NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car

Steven Little arrested following a pursuit in central Nebraska.
Steven Little arrested following a pursuit in central Nebraska.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle continued westbound with speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour. After approximately 15 minutes, troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a stop near mile marker 274 near the Kearney Archway. The vehicle came to a stop in the median of I-80, where the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

During the pursuit, the trooper observed the driver throw multiple items out of the vehicle. Another trooper was able to locate a handgun that had been thrown from the vehicle near mile marker 293.

The driver, Steven Little, 32, of Chicago, Illinois was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing a peace officer, and numerous traffic violations. Little was lodged in Hall County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln
The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday morning that Nebraska’s Oct. 29 home game against...
Big Ten announces Huskers’ kickoff time for Illinois game
Investigators use tracking app on stolen laptop to find stolen car; 3 teens taken into custody
Police Lights
Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista

Latest News

NSP provides update on Oakland shooting investigation
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in...
Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options