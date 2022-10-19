NSP provides update on Oakland shooting investigation

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27.

The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.

The Burt County Attorney requested that the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the incident. Preliminary investigation suggested that the parties involved were engaged in a domestic physical altercation, when one of the subjects discharged a firearm a single time. That individual made a claim of self-defense.

The investigation has shown that Schuman had attempted to prevent two people, a male and female, from leaving an apartment. Schuman then attacked the woman, striking her repeatedly. At that time, the male fired one shot at Schuman to end the attack. The male and female then exited the apartment to get help and call 911. The woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

Following a thorough investigation and consultation with the Burt County Attorney, all evidence and statements collected substantiate the assertion of self-defense. No arrests have been made in this case and no charges are pending at this time.

