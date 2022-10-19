Ralston students show kindness during #BeKind week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Be kind: it’s easy to say but not always easy to do.

“There’s so much bullying that goes around and #Bekind week is a way to be like ‘hey we see it, and we’re here to help you,” says senior, Kylie Davis.

That’s why students at Ralston High are getting in the spirit for #BeKind week.

The movement encourages students to spread kindness and to make positive connections in-person and online.

“We try to shoutout compliments to people like ‘”oh I like your shoes” or “you have a nice smile”. A compliment can change someone’s day,” says Davis.

Each day this week the district has different activities set up for students and faculty to get involved in. Tuesday was “Red Out Day”, where students and staff were encouraged to wear red or spirit gear. To start the school day, students were greeted by their peers and teachers with high-fives and words of encouragement.

“We always say that kindness is something that you can give to others and it will pay dividends forever,” says Superintendent of Ralston Public Schools, Dr. Mark Adler.

The movement was started by Dr. Adler and his family in after their son Reid died by suicide.

“He was a big kid with a kind heart. He was a kid that would stick up for others in the locker room when they were maybe getting bullied. Just an incredible kid that always tried to make his circle wider,” says Adler.

Whether it’s a simple high-five or friendly hello, it’s something everyone can practice this week and every day.

“#BeKind is like a way to bring our school together in a way,” says Davis.

“We have to make sure as adults and leaders that we make this a place where kindness is something that we thrive on, that we really want, that we show people this is cool to be kind and let’s do it every single day,” says Adler.

The #BeKind movement continues Wednesday with “Pin Kindness Forward Day”. Every RPS student and staff member will receive two #BeKind pins: one to wear and one to give away.

The Reid Adler Memorial Kindness Scholarship is set up in honor of Reid.

All money raised from Monday’s penny wars fundraiser, will go towards that scholarship.

