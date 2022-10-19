Thursday Forecast: The 70s are back...in terms of temperature

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you were upset by the winter-like temperatures earlier this week, then we have some very good news.

Although it will still be somewhat cool Thursday morning, high temperatures will climb into the 70s statewide. Expect low to mid 70s in eastern Nebraska and mid 70s to low 80s in central and western portions of the state. A mixture of sun and clouds, but unfortunately no rainfall is on tap as well.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

As we head into Friday, the 80 degree mark expands along and south of I-80. Farther north, mid to upper 70s are possible with low 70s closer to north-central Nebraska. In addition, filtered sunshine looks to continue.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

80s will be prevalent on Saturday before a strong cold front moves across the state on Sunday. 80s will continue ahead of the front before the 50s return on Monday. In terms of rainfall, our earliest chances begin during the day on Sunday.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

