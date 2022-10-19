Warmer temperatures on the way

By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another chilly start to the day, especially in eastern Nebraska Wednesday morning. A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon and by Sunday we could be looking at record or near record high temperatures.

Mostly to partly sunny in Lincoln on Wednesday. Highs in the lower 60s with a west to southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Not as cold Wednesday afternoon.
Mostly clear Wednesday night into early Thursday morning and not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Not as cold Thursday morning.
Mostly sunny and warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Above average temperatures return on Thursday.
The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. Cooler temperatures on Monday with a chance of showers.

Mainly dry through Saturday along with warmer temperatures.
