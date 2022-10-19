World’s heaviest bony fish discovered, weighs 3 tons

Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale...
Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale dynamometer, given its hefty size.(AtlanticNaturlalist.org via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The heaviest bony fish was discovered in the Azores Archipelago, in Portugal.

The giant, 3-ton sunfish was found dead, floating near Faial Island in December, but the details of the discovery were just published by the Journal of Fish Biology.

Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale dynamometer, given its hefty size.

The bony fish has been buried in the natural park of Faial Island.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln
The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday morning that Nebraska’s Oct. 29 home game against...
Big Ten announces Huskers’ kickoff time for Illinois game
Investigators use tracking app on stolen laptop to find stolen car; 3 teens taken into custody
Police Lights
Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista

Latest News

Steven Little arrested following a pursuit in central Nebraska.
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. Covis,...
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug
A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New...
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation