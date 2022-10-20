Capital Humane Society offering dog adoption promotion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today through the end of October, the Capital Humane Society is offering a special adoption fee on dogs and puppies 5 months and older.

Capital Humane Society is restarting the promotion at the Pieloch Adoption Center.

It says that both of its locations are caring for a large number of dogs and puppies currently and they are hoping to find those animals forever homes.

Adoption feeds for dogs and puppies 5 months and older will be reduced by 50 percent during the promotion.

