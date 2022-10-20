DoorDash delivers Lincoln Food Bank bags across town

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - DoorDash is known for its late night restaurant deliveries, must-haves like burritos and chicken sandwiches, but every Wednesday morning, in Lincoln, the company’s drivers are out making an entirely different kind of delivery.

On this Wednesday morning, more than a dozen DoorDash drivers streamed through the Food Bank of Lincoln parking lot. They picked up bags of food to deliver to people in need. For those people, the food is free and so is the delivery.

It’s part of a nationwide program that started at the height of the pandemic, when those who don’t easily get around because of age or disability experienced more isolation than ever. It’s a partnership between the United Way, DoorDash and local food banks.

“If we learned anything from COVID, it was that we really were not hitting a population that really could not access some of our services,” said Alynn Sampson, the vice president of operations and impact at the Food Bank of Lincoln. “There are some individuals who really lack transportation or a network of individuals who can go and get food resources for them.”

In Lincoln, The Ride United Last Mile Delivery program delivers more than 200 bags of food every week, with 30% of that going to homebound veterans. Those bags include canned goods and easy-to-prepare items like pasta and pancakes. The deliveries mean a lot to those who can’t spend much time outside their homes.

“We hear so many stories,” said Peter Schnake, the assistant director of marketing at United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. “We heard one recently about a woman who is 74. She lives alone. She is disabled. So she can’t drive to a food pantry. If she were able to get there, she can’t stand in line to get the food. This makes such a difference in her life to have food delivered to her door weekly.”

DoorDash drivers, who get paid by DoorDash for making the deliveries, leave the bags at the doorstep, like they would any other meal.

If you’re in need of the delivery service, you can reach the Food Bank of Lincoln at 402-466-8170. There’s an initial screening, but the food bank aims to not turn away those in need.

