Hoiberg announces Huskers starting lineup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg has decided a starting lineup for the Huskers’ exhibition game against Chadron State. Hoiberg says Sam Griesel will be Nebraska’s top point guard. Griesel, a Lincoln East graduate, joined the program over the off-season after previously playing at North Dakota State. Griesel will be joined in the backcourt by SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel and sophomore C.J. Wilcher.

Returners Wilhelm Breidenbach and Derrick Walker are also slated to start on Sunday. Hoiberg says the group has impressive length and leadership. The fourth-year head coach adds that his team has several key bench players, who will help the Huskers in the upcoming season.

According to Fred Hoiberg, this will be Starting 5 for @HuskerHoops exhibition game on Sunday.#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/ZjWOLD55tP — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 20, 2022

Nebraska’s exhibition opener on Sunday is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.