Malcolm football seeks undefeated regular season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Malcolm Clippers enter week nine of the high school football season a perfect 8-0 with a chance to finish the regular season an undefeated 9-0 with a win over Wilber-Clatonia on Friday.

The Clippers 8-0 stretch is the best start for the program since the 2014 season where the Big Blue started the year 7-0 before losing their last two games of the season. 2014 was also the last time the Clippers made a playoff appearance.

“This year we were like it’s go time as seniors it’s our last year, we’re not going out with 4-5 or a .500 record. We’re getting every game,” said Hayden Frank, senior quarterback.

The great football season comes on the heels of a fantastic summer baseball season for the Clippers. Malcom won the legion championship in both the junior and senior division, most of the football roster also played on those baseball teams over the summer.

“Success is contagious you know you’re only as strong as your weakest link and all your weakest links are winners it just breeds,” said Anthony Kouma, senior offensive tackle.

Quarterback and captain Hayden Frank shared a similar thought.

“Baseball started the hey we can win, we can be the top dog, we can be the team that people are like hey we have to play Malcolm now,” Frank said.

The Clippers chance to complete their first undefeated regular season since the late 1990′s comes against Wilber-Clatonia at home on Friday.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

