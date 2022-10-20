Malcolm football seeks undefeated regular season

Malcolm football practices ahead of final game of the season.
Malcolm football practices ahead of final game of the season.(koln)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Malcolm Clippers enter week nine of the high school football season a perfect 8-0 with a chance to finish the regular season an undefeated 9-0 with a win over Wilber-Clatonia on Friday.

The Clippers 8-0 stretch is the best start for the program since the 2014 season where the Big Blue started the year 7-0 before losing their last two games of the season. 2014 was also the last time the Clippers made a playoff appearance.

“This year we were like it’s go time as seniors it’s our last year, we’re not going out with 4-5 or a .500 record. We’re getting every game,” said Hayden Frank, senior quarterback.

The great football season comes on the heels of a fantastic summer baseball season for the Clippers. Malcom won the legion championship in both the junior and senior division, most of the football roster also played on those baseball teams over the summer.

“Success is contagious you know you’re only as strong as your weakest link and all your weakest links are winners it just breeds,” said Anthony Kouma, senior offensive tackle.

Quarterback and captain Hayden Frank shared a similar thought.

“Baseball started the hey we can win, we can be the top dog, we can be the team that people are like hey we have to play Malcolm now,” Frank said.

The Clippers chance to complete their first undefeated regular season since the late 1990′s comes against Wilber-Clatonia at home on Friday.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday morning that Nebraska’s Oct. 29 home game against...
Big Ten announces Huskers’ kickoff time for Illinois game
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln
Investigators use tracking app on stolen laptop to find stolen car; 3 teens taken into custody
NSP provides update on Oakland shooting investigation

Latest News

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
High school volleyball
H.S. Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Tues., Oct. 18)
HS Volleyball highlights
HS Volleyball highlights
Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley
Shelley named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List