Roughly 13 pounds of fentanyl found during traffic stop in Lancaster County

Fentanyl found during I-80 Traffic Stop(Lancaster County Sheriff)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 13 pounds of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop on I-80 in Lancaster County on Wednesday.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:45 p.m., deputies with the Lancaster County/HSI Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-80 at MM 394 heading west.

The driver consented to a search of the vehicle and a backpack containing 6 Kilos (13.2 lbs), around 60,000 pills, of fentanyl were discovered in the vehicle. The pills were marked “M30″ which are fentanyl pills masked as Oxycontin pills. The per-pill value is over $1 million dollars. One pill contains enough fentanyl to provide 10 lethal doses, according to LSO.

Luis Salazar, 39, of Omaha was arrested and lodged in jail for possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

The investigation determined Salazar was en route to York, Nebraska.

