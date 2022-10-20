Warm Again Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be well above average for late October Friday. Near record and record high temperatures are likely this weekend. Cooler temperatures return next week with a few rain chances too.

Friday will be mostly sunny, though there could be some haze due to wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest. High temperatures should be in the low 70s to low 80s. Much of the area has an average high temperature this time of the year in the mid 60s. Winds look to be variable at 5 to 15 mph.

The warming trend continues Saturday with highs temperatures around 83 to 87 for much of the area. Near record high temperatures are possible for some locations. It will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

A low pressure system and cold front will move into and through the area Sunday. It is going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. High temperatures look to range from the upper 50s in part of the panhandle to the upper 80s for part of Eastern Nebraska. Some locations could set a new record high temperature for October 23rd. Winds speeds, at this time, should range from 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas mainly late in the afternoon and into the evening. A few isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out.

Next week looks to be cooler with temperatures closer to and a bit below average for late October. There is a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday too.

