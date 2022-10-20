Warming trend continues Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It won’t be as cold Thursday morning and afternoon temperatures will return to the 70s. Even warmer temperatures expected Friday and Saturday with record highs possible on Sunday. Showers possible on Monday and it will be windy and cooler.

Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday in Lincoln. Highs in the mid 70s with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and not as cool Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows in the mid 40s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Relatively mild temperatures Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warm for Friday. Highs in the lower 80s with a Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mainly sunny and warm Friday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warm Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.

Very warm temperatures on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Windy and very warm on Sunday with record highs possible. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late Sunday afternoon or evening. Monday will be windy and cooler with a few scattered showers possible.

Warm temperatures through Sunday and then turning much cooler early next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.