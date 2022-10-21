Flood, Pansing Brooks attack each others’ record on crime

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both candidates for Congress in Nebraska’s First District are trading jabs about violent crime, and each others’ stance on public safety.

Congressman Mike Flood held a press conference in Lincoln Thursday, saying rising crime rates in Lincoln are a cause for concern.

Flood called for the addition of 200,000 police officers nationwide, citing certain crime stats from the Lincoln Police Department comparing the first ten months of 2022 to the same months in 2021.

Flood pointed to data that shows there’s been a 40% increase in stolen cars, a 28% increase in weapons offenses, and a 37% increase in arson.

But Flood said his main concern is the rise in murders in Lincoln. By this time last year, there were five. This year, there have been 10. “When I go to neighborhood gatherings in Lincoln, the number one issue I hear next to inflation is rising crime,” Flood said. “In fact, it’s rising violent crime. I’m getting more questions about the number of homeless people that are found up and down O Street. People in Lincoln are concerned.”

Earlier this month, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said all homicides this year have been targeted, and while it is a concern, they are not random. Meanwhile, the data shows other violent crimes like rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault are down from their five-year average.

Flood attacked his opponent, Patty Pansing Brooks, as being soft on crime by supporting policies that would allow lighter sentences. “The policies my opponent supports are dangerous, they’re destructive, and they send a loud message to criminals and law enforcement professionals that we tolerate crime here in Nebraska,” Flood said.

Patty Pansing Brooks’ campaign responded Thursday, saying “In just three months in Congress, Mike Flood has voted against law enforcement multiple times... Mike Flood needs to walk his talk on law enforcement.”

In response to Flood’s proposal for the addition of 200,000 police officers nationwide, his opponent’s campaign responded, “Senator Pansing Brooks believes we should always strive to ensure we have enough police on our streets and ensure our police officers are supported with strong wages, good benefits and the best training.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.