Friday Forecast: Mainly sunny and warm

Mainly sunny and warm
By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine expected Friday across Nebraska and it will be warm and a bit breezy at times. Even warmer temperatures expected Saturday with record highs likely on Sunday. Much cooler, windy with showers possible on Monday.

Mostly sunny and warm for the Lincoln area on Friday with highs around 80 along with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. The breeze may become more east-northeasterly this afternoon as a weak cold front moves into the area.

Above average temperatures continue Friday.
Above average temperatures continue Friday.(1011 Weather)

Mostly clear Friday night with lows in the upper 40s with a south-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Above average temperatures expected Friday night.
Above average temperatures expected Friday night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm on Saturday with the afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

Breezy and warm Saturday.
Breezy and warm Saturday.(1011 Weather)

Sunday will be windy and quite warm with highs in the upper 80s. South wind in the afternoon 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The record high on Sunday is 84 degrees set in 1915.

Record highs likely Sunday.
Record highs likely Sunday.(1011 Weather)

Much cooler, windy with a chance for a few showers on Monday. Temperatures next week will be at or slightly below average.

Warm temperatures through the weekend, much cooler next week.
Warm temperatures through the weekend, much cooler next week.(1011 Weather)

