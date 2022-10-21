Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile.

On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence.

During the search, a firearm, which was found to be partially defaced, was located.

The gun was able to be traced back and was found to have been stolen out of an unlocked vehicle on April 6 of this year.

Police say the 15-year-old teen admitted to taking the gun from an unlocked vehicle.

The teen was referred for possession of stolen firearm among other charges.

