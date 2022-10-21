Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking a way to enjoy the warmer temperatures forecasted for Lincoln this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau compiled a list of a few events to check out.

LNK Outdoor Movie Series Presents Hocus Pocus

Join them for a night full of food, fun and Disney’s Hocus Pocus at the 2022 LNK Outdoor Movie Series. Have the kiddos wear their best Halloween costumes to be entered into the costume contest. There will also be 15+ local vendors with items for purchase and offering a trunk or treat for the kids.

Friday 6:30-9 p.m.; Free but must register in advance

More info: HERE

53rd Pancake Festival Presented By Kiwanis Club Of Lincoln - Lincoln Center

There is no need to cook breakfast this Saturday. Stop by and enjoy all you can eat pancakes, two sausage links, OJ, milk and coffee. Bring the family and enjoy some breakfast.

Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Adults $8, free for children 6 and younger

More info: HERE

Spooky Splatter And Halloween Party

You seriously don’t want to miss this once-a-year spooky event perfect for all ages. Makit Takit is going to have their splatter room set up to be spooky and fun for you to come in and splatter with glow paint and black lights at their Spooky Splatter and Halloween Party. They will also have cookie decorating and games.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $30

More info: HERE

Hoot ‘N’ Howl Fest

Save the date for this family-fun fall festival in the tallgrass prairie. Join Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center for live music, nature activities, crafts, wagon rides, a live bird show and their famous crepuscular creep. Also, after the sun goes down, they’ll have the Lincoln Astronomical Society with large telescopes for stargazing and to possibly see the Orionids meteor shower.

Saturday 5-8 p.m.; Suggested donation of $5 per person or $10 per family

More info: HERE

Good Life Halfsy

Halfsy the distance. Double the fun. The Good Life Halfsy is more than a half marathon. It’s a fun-filled weekend celebrating Nebraska and its people, landmarks, icons and culture. Cheer on these athletes as they run through the streets of Lincoln. This event is citywide and starts at Seacrest Field and finishes in The Railyard.

Sunday 8:25 a.m.; Free for spectators

More info: HERE

