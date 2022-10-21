Hot start helps Huskers upset 24th-ranked Penn St.

Behind a record-setting four goals in the first half, the Huskers routed No. 24 Penn State, 4-2, at Hibner Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Huskers, who improve to 7-5-5 and 5-2-2 in the Big Ten, scored four times in the first half, a Barbara Hibner Stadium record for the Huskers and the most goals NU has scored in the first 45 minutes since joining the Big Ten Conference. Additionally, the victory over Penn State marks the first Nebraska win over a ranked team since the team defeated PSU at home in 2018, 1-0.

Sophomore Florence Belzile got the offense started for the Huskers with two goals in the first seven minutes of play. In the third minute, Belzile capitalized on a PSU mistake in its backfield, gathered the ball and scored. The Huskers took a quick 2-0 lead as Belzile scored again in the seventh minute, as she found the back of the net off a header from the Nittany Lion defense.

In the 18th minute, Penn State cut into the Husker lead with a goal of its own. Ally Schlegel finished off the assist from Penelope Hocking, but the Big Red quickly extended its lead again. Weber, who leads the team with nine goals on the season, gathered the corner kick from freshman Lauryn Anglim and shot the ball into the back left corner of the net.

Junior Gwen Lane stretched the Husker lead as she tallied her first goal of the season in the 34th minute off assists from Weber and fellow junior Reagan Raabe. Raabe dribbled through the Penn State defense and passed to Weber who found Lane inside the penalty box for the score.

The Huskers took a 4-1 lead into the break and held the advantage in shots (8-7) and saves (6-3).

PSU fought back in the second half with a goal in the 54th minute by Ally Schlegel, but the Huskers were able to hold on and grab the 4-2 upset.

Up next, the Huskers wrap up regular season conference play as they travel to Madison for a 1 p.m. (CT) matchup with Wisconsin on Sunday.

