Lincoln Police arrest man for vandalizing 11 Haymarket businesses, spitting on officers

Michael Daniels
Michael Daniels(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two Lincoln Police officers were assaulted while trying to arrest a man for vandalizing Haymarket businesses.

Officers were dispatched to the Lincoln Haymarket near 6th and P Streets Thursday at 8:46 p.m. after a caller reported a man spraying orange spray paint onto buildings.

Police contacted 28-year-old Michael R. Daniels near 8th and R Streets but he ran away. Police chased Daniels to 9th and Q Streets and were able to take him into custody.

Police said Daniels spit in the face of the officer transporting him to jail, and spit on an additional sergeant as they attempted to apply a “spit sock” over his head.

Police said 11 businesses were damaged by graffiti. No specific designs or lettering was observed in the paint.

“The damage appeared consistent with a person spraying a wavy line onto doors, walls, and windows as they walked past, paying extra attention to proximity key sensors,” Lincoln Police said in a news release.

Daniels was lodged in jail for Assault with Body Fluid on an Officer. Daniels was cited and released for Obstructing a Peace Officer, Disturbing the peace, and 11 charges of Criminal Mischief.

