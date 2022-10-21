Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year, Lincoln Public Schools collects and distributes winter clothes for kids in need. This year, the school district received more than 1,300 requests for coats, roughly 300 more than the year prior.

“It’s so cool to see kids get their coats with the smiles and big wide eyes when they see a brand new coat,” Cavett Elementary Principal Kathleen Dering said. “It’s just the joy and appreciation the kids show that makes it so rewarding.”

As in year’s past, LPS is asking for new coats, as well as other winter clothes such as gloves, hats and scarves. Each school across the district will then hand out the items to the kids that requested them in October.

If you want to help and donate a coat, you can head to the Lincoln Public Schools website for more information on drop-off locations.

