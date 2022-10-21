LPS’s ‘Bay High’ to partner with Innovation Studio

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - They could be the future architects, photographers or other entrepreneurs in Lincoln, thanks to LPS and other resources in the city.

LPS juniors and seniors in the inaugural Bay High focus program spent Thursday checking out an exciting space that will be part of the program someday, where they can turn their creative ideas into reality: UNL’s Innovation Studio.

The partnership between Bay High and the studio is still in the works, but it will allow those students to use equipment they don’t have access to in their own high schools, or even at Bay High. Thursday was an introductory tour of the Innovation Studio. Students even got to use a vinyl cutter for a sticker project.

Here’s how the studio can help them. For a student who’s interested in something like architecture, they can use software at Bay High, then go over to the studio to create something tangible. Program leaders say it’s an opportunity for students to take an idea and expand on it.

“Students have these ideas on things they want to prototype, build and possibly sell to start a business with,” Jerry Reif with Nebraska Innovation Studio said. “Well, now they’ve realized today there is actually a facility that can facilitate that second half of their ideas: ‘How do I do it? Where do I do it?’”

The partnership is still being finalized. Organizers still have to work out details like scheduling and funding for other equipment that may be needed. For example, if a student is interested in jewelry design, there would be the opportunity to bring in a jewelry making machine, as long as there is the funding from outside donors.

The studio should be available to students by next school year. Right now, there are roughly 70 kids in the Bay High program, they currently have room for about 85. It’s open to any LPS junior or senior.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.