Memorial garden dedication for Superior shooting victims

Friday marks one year since the workplace shooting unfolded
Memorial Garden built in Lincoln Park in Superior in memory of Darin Koepke and Sandy Nelson....
Memorial Garden built in Lincoln Park in Superior in memory of Darin Koepke and Sandy Nelson. They were killed in the October 21, 2021 shooting at Agrex Grain Elevator.(KSNB)
By Kasey Mintz and Lorena Carmona
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - October 21, 2021 marked one of the worst days for the town of Superior after a gunman killed two people at the Agrex grain facility.

Friday marks one year since the workplace tragedy and the community is coming together once again. This time for a dedication of a Memorial Garden in honor of Darin Koepke and Sandy Nelson.

The two were killed when 61-year-old Max Hoskinson, who had been fired from his job at the grain elevator, returned to his former workplace and shot three employees. He was then shot and killed by another Agrex employee, who retrieved a shotgun when the shooting started.

The wife of one of the victims has worked to bring this garden to Superior, hoping it’s a place of healing for all..

Kelli Koepke said they are vigilant in wanting others to see that good can come from evil.

The Memorial Garden was built in Lincoln Park with a ceremony set for 4 p.m. City offices will close at 3:30 p.m. to allow people to attend the dedication.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl found during I-80 Traffic Stop
60,000 fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in Lancaster County
A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than...
Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies
Capital Humane Society offering dog adoption promotion
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
Class D1 Football Playoffs Bracket
First round matchups for the NSAA Class D1 & D2 Football Playoffs announced

Latest News

Eleven Haymarket business were spray painted with graffiti Thursday evening.
Lincoln Police arrest man for vandalizing 11 Haymarket businesses, spitting on officers
Bird flu graphic.
12th case of bird flu detected in Nebraska
SCC's "Career Academy" continues to grow
SCC's "Career Academy" continues to grow
Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet coat drive