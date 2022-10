LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA Football playoffs started on Thursday with first round games in Classes D1 & D2. Here are the scores from across the state:

Sandy Creek 24, Sandhills Valley 18

Johnson-Brock 58, Wausa 22

Elmwood-Murdock 59, Plainview 26

Nebraska Christian 38, Alma 36

