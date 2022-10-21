Portion of West A Street to close Monday

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West A Street, from the east side of Timber Ridge Drive to the east side of Southwest 36th Street, will be closed for phase one of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project beginning Monday, Oct. 24. Phase one is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 25.

The recommended detour is Southwest 40th Street to West Van Dorn Street to South Coddington Avenue to West A Street. StarTran Route 51-West A will be detoured during this work.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/WestA or contact Daran Brown, LTU, at 402-432-0098 or DBrown@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

