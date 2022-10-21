Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska

By Grace Boyles and Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The contract extension of former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost has been officially released.

A district court judge ordered the University of Nebraska to provide the information earlier this week.

The university attempted to argue that a request from USA Today to provide specific coaching metrics dictated in Frost’s restructured contract was now a moot point since Frost had been fired. But the judge said his firing had no bearing on whether the public records should be disclosed under current laws. The judge also said that the information was not under the “personal information exemption” noted by UNL.

The addendum was dated Nov. 11, 2021 — five days following Nebraska’s loss to Ohio State.

The document stated that if the football program won six games or more and qualified for a bowl game in 2022, Frost would receive a five-year extension on his contract along with an annual base salary of $5 million — a raise of $1 million. Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts had talked about the details of the addendum in a radio interview.

“I look forward to a successful 2022 season and beyond,” Alberts wrote at the end of his letter accompanying the second addendum.

The document also states that Frost wouldn’t be fired for any findings resulting from any existing NCAA investigation involving him, his staff, or the team.

The program and Frost specifically were penalized by the NCAA over coaching rule violations, which the university did not dispute, involving a former special teams analyst during the 2020 season, according to a report from SI.com. Alberts said he learned about the NCAA investigation after taking the athletic director job.

KOLN 10/11 Now contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

