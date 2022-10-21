Traffic Alert: Runners taking over the streets of Lincoln for the Good Life Halfsy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Good Life Halfsy is Sunday October 23rd. The half marathon will have a major impact on roads in Lincoln.

Organizers said roads will close to traffic approximately thirty minutes before the first participant and will re-open approximately thirty minutes after the last participant.

Road closures and intersections will be controlled by Lincoln Police and the Transportation and Utilities Department.

Streets in Innovation Campus will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Some streets in the North Bottoms area will be partially closed and vehicles will be towed on the race course

In addition, no parking will be allowed from 14th to 6th streets from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

All lanes of Canopy Street from “R” to “O” streets in the Haymarket will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Arena Festival Lot and Haymarket Park Lot will be available for parking, but the remainder of the area will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Detour routes

East/West: Salt Creek Roadway, O Street, J Street, Pioneers Blvd North/South: 9th/10th Street, 16th/17th Street, Antelope Valley Pkwy, 84th Street

Click here for more resources that will help you prepare for navigating Lincoln on race morning.

