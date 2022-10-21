Traffic Alert: Runners taking over the streets of Lincoln for the Good Life Halfsy

(Source: WAVE News)
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Good Life Halfsy is Sunday October 23rd. The half marathon will have a major impact on roads in Lincoln.

Organizers said roads will close to traffic approximately thirty minutes before the first participant and will re-open approximately thirty minutes after the last participant.

Road closures and intersections will be controlled by Lincoln Police and the Transportation and Utilities Department.

  • Streets in Innovation Campus will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Some streets in the North Bottoms area will be partially closed and vehicles will be towed on the race course
  • In addition, no parking will be allowed from 14th to 6th streets from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • All lanes of Canopy Street from “R” to “O” streets in the Haymarket will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • The Arena Festival Lot and Haymarket Park Lot will be available for parking, but the remainder of the area will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Good Life Halfsy is Sunday, Oct. 23rd and will have a major impact on roads in Lincoln.
The Good Life Halfsy is Sunday, Oct. 23rd and will have a major impact on roads in Lincoln.(Good Life Halfsy)

Detour routes

East/West: Salt Creek Roadway, O Street, J Street, Pioneers Blvd North/South: 9th/10th Street, 16th/17th Street, Antelope Valley Pkwy, 84th Street

Click here for more resources that will help you prepare for navigating Lincoln on race morning.

