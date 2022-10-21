Weekend Forecast: Summer-Like Conditions Return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonally warm conditions will dominate across the 1011 region this weekend as high temperatures hit the mid to upper 80s. We will see a pattern shift on Sunday, thanks to a low pressure system and a cold front that will bring windy conditions and the chance for precipitation to the area.

Saturday will be a pleasant & mostly sunny day! High temperatures will reach the 80s across the state. It will be a bit of a breezy day with winds from the south around 15-20 mph. Despite the light breeze, it will be a beautiful and summer-like day to spend some time outdoors. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the 40s to 60s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday will bring some change to the 1011 region as a low pressure system and an associated cold front brings cloud cover and the chance for rain and storms. The cold front will slowly creep into the northwest and Panhandle in the early morning and slowly move southeastward into the overnight hours. Since the front is moving very slowly it will only affect the temperatures in the Panhandle and very northwest.. highs in the 50s and 60s. On the other hand, ahead of the front... highs will hit the 80s and 90s. We could break a record in Lincoln on Sunday as the record high temperature is 84 degrees set in 1915. In addition to the warm conditions, it will be a very windy day. Winds will be sustained from the south from 25 to 30 mph and will gust up to 45 mph at times.

Majority of the day will be mostly sunny, then cloud cover and the chance for precipitation builds in the afternoon to evening hours. Ahead of the front, isolated showers and storms will move through the in the eastern areas in the evening hours. Some storms may be strong to severe in the evening for the eastern areas. The main storm threats include damaging winds and large hail. As for areas behind the front, in the Panhandle and northwest, isolated showers and storms are possible in the evening and the small chance for some mixed precipitation in the late night to overnight hours. Overnight low temperatures will span a large range... from the 20s to the upper 50s. Coolest in the west and warmest in the east/southeast.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A few isolated strong to severe storms possible in eastern areas Sunday evening. (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday’s cold front will knock Monday temperatures into the 50s and then we will remain in the low 60s for the new week. We will have the isolated chances for rain Monday and again on Thursday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

