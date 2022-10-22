Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season

LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season.

The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday.

Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.

When it comes to Columbus Exposition and Racing, the horses will take off between Sept. 30 and Oct. 29, 2023.

Legacy Downs in Lincoln will race on Friday and Saturdays, starting May 13 and going through June 4.

Sioux City Racing and Events Center has two scheduled days of racing on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

Meanwhile, dates have yet to be set for Hastings Exposition and Racing or Horsemen’s Park in Omaha.

In total, there will be 59 days of live thoroughbred racing and one for live quarter horse racing.

