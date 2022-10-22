Trick or Tree helps provides plants for Lincoln neighborhoods

By Kierstin Foote
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Cars lined their way through Mahoney Park for Trick or Tree Saturday morning. Trees were disturbed to homeowners in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods who have experienced tree loss.

In August of 2018 the Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Lincoln, which has lead to much of that loss. Volunteers from both Lincoln Parks and Rec and the Arbor Day Foundation helped hand out 250 trees, ranging in species, from Hackberry, Elm and Oak trees, and more.

The partnership hopes to bring new trees to Lincoln’s tree canopy.

“A lot of ash trees are coming down, so that’s creating sort of pockets in our tree canopy that we want to refill with trees,” said Kaylyn Neverbe, Parks and Recreation. “So the purpose of this event was to get people to come, pick up a free tree and plant on their property.”

“Our mission at the Arbor Day Foundation is to inspire others to plant and celebrate trees, so we are very excited about our partnership with the City of Lincoln,” said Lachel Bradley-Williams, Arbor Day Foundation.

Residents also had the option to participate in the tree-care educational briefings. It provided them with information on how to plant and care for their new trees.

