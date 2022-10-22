Trunk or Treat at UNMC College of Dentistry provides sensory-friendly Halloween event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For some children, going door-to-door trick or treating can be a little too overwhelming. So on Friday, University of Nebraska Medical Center health care students hosted a sweet and sensory-friendly Halloween event in Lincoln.

The idea behind Friday’s Trunk or Treat was to give kids and young adults with special needs the opportunity to trick or treat in a more comfortable environment for them. It was put on by a UNMC group called Student Alliance for People of All Abilities.

The event was planned by Annie Steffen, a fourth year UNMC Dental student and leader of the group. They brought together healthcare students to learn how to care for people of all abilities.

Steffen said the Trunk or Treat is a way to give everyone the chance to get in on the Halloween spirit, whether it’s driving through to get candy or walking around in costume.

For the Kellogg Family, having a Trunk or Treat that’s sensory-friendly allowed their son, Owen, to have a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience.

“As a special needs person their dance card isn’t always very full,” said Amy Kellogg, Owen’s mother. “So this is great to have something like this tonight for the kids to go to and adults of all ages.”

Some of the organizations that participated Friday include the Autism Family Network and Down Syndrome Advocates in Action. Even though the Trunk or Treat was held at the College of Dentistry, everyone walked away with plenty of candy, as well as toothbrushes, toothpaste, and floss.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.