How to keep your energy bill low this winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer temperatures and walks in the park may make snowfall seem like a distant possibility, but now’s the best time to start planning for ways to save on energy this winter.

The sight of Halloween decorations and harvested fields means colder months are ahead, and that means home furnaces will be working overtime.

“The most efficient energy is the energy you don’t use,” said Brandy Johnson, Community Affairs Manager at Black Hills Energy. “So we’ve been working with our customers to educate them on ways to save energy, and some of those things are some really easy steps you can take.”

Inexpensive steps like changing your furnace filter and making sure your heating system is up to date. You should also lower the temperature on the thermostat.

“We recommend 68 degrees,” said Jay Stoa, Lincoln Electric System Energy Services Specialist. “And a rule of thumb that we always use: every degree that you lower your thermostat, you can save on your heating cost by 3% to 5%.”

Your furnace need not be the only source of heat in the house though.

“Let the sun do the work,” Johnson said. “So on these beautiful, sunny days, open up your windows. Let the sunlight warm your home and then take some steps to make sure that your home’s energy efficient around doors and windows. Look for ways you can add caulking and weather-stripping.”

There’s also space heaters, which can be nice on cold nights, but always be mindful of fire safety when using those.

“You really only want to use that in a space that you’re going to be occupying,” Stoa said. “It should never be the main source of heat, so when you’re using it, lower your thermostat. It should never be left on when you leave the room.”

Other, more expensive tips include insulating the attic and getting more efficient heating system, but safety should be the number one priority when it comes to energy this winter.

