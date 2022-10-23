Emergency Management asks part of southern Lancaster Co. to evacuate due to wildfires

CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are multiple large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management asks individuals who live between 54th and 38th Street from Firth to Olive Creek Road in southern Lancaster County to evacuate the area to the north and east.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for areas south and west of Southwest 12th Street and West Saltillo Road. Individuals in southwest Lancaster County are asked to consider voluntarily evacuating to the north and east for the time being.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman asked that no one travel south of Saltillo Road. She confirmed there are three wildfires.

According to a reporter on the scene, there is a fire just east of Cortland, near Apple Road. Multiple fire departments are responding.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said some road closures are in place while fast moving fires move in various locations in Nebraska.

⚠️Traffic Alert ⚠️



Multiple closures are in place while fast moving fires move in various locations in Nebraska.



Avoid impacted areas. Fires are moving quickly. Please heed all directions and be safe!



Check https://t.co/dMWDoxnaSl for updates on closures. pic.twitter.com/hX74wZmSwG — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) October 23, 2022

Due to the high winds and dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

Officials ask that people please avoid the area.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, Troopers are assisting emergency managers with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to the fire.

EMERGENCY 🚨 ALERT 🚨



DUe to Fire threat #LSO issued an EVACUATION ORDER FOR SW LANCASTER COUNTY!!! Area south and west of Sw 12th and W Saltillo should evacuate due to wildfires!!! Please use caution And stay safe! — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) October 23, 2022

EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) October 23, 2022

There are at least two large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. As of right now (2:30) there are no active fires in Lancaster county. Reminder, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8pm . 🚩🚩🚩 — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) October 23, 2022

