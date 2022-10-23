Emergency Management asks part of southern Lancaster Co. to evacuate due to wildfires

10/11 NOW covers the evacuations caused by grass fires in southern Lancaster County.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are multiple large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management asks individuals who live between 54th and 38th Street from Firth to Olive Creek Road in southern Lancaster County to evacuate the area to the north and east.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for areas south and west of Southwest 12th Street and West Saltillo Road. Individuals in southwest Lancaster County are asked to consider voluntarily evacuating to the north and east for the time being.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman asked that no one travel south of Saltillo Road. She confirmed there are three wildfires.

According to a reporter on the scene, there is a fire just east of Cortland, near Apple Road. Multiple fire departments are responding.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said some road closures are in place while fast moving fires move in various locations in Nebraska.

Due to the high winds and dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

Officials ask that people please avoid the area.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, Troopers are assisting emergency managers with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to the fire.

