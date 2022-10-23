Multiple fire departments respond to grass fire east of Cortland

CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county.

According to a reporter on the scene, the fire is just east of Cortland, near Apple Road. Multiple fire departments are responding to the fire.

Due to the high winds and dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8pm .

There are at least two large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. As of right now (2:30) there are no active fires in Lancaster county. Reminder, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8pm . 🚩🚩🚩 — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) October 23, 2022

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. (Christy Krueger)

