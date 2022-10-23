Sunday Forecast: Windy, warm & the chance for storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will have a lot of weather factors going on....thanks to an active weather pattern that will push two cold fronts through the 1011 region. The active pattern will cause it to be very windy, warm and also bring the chance for rain and storms to some areas. Some storms have the possibility to be severe in the eastern. In addition a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect in the afternoon.

Starting off with our high temperatures.... it will be a warm day with significantly above average temperatures for this time of year. Highs will hit the mid to upper 80s and we could even see a few 90s in the east. It will cooler in the Panhandle because of the cold fronts. For Lincoln, there is a very strong chance we will break the record high of 84 degrees set back in 1915. On top of the warm temperatures it will be a very windy day. Winds will generally be from the south from 25-30 mph and gust up to 45-50 mph at times. That being said, we do have a Wind Advisory in effect for much of eastern Nebraska from noon to 7 PM. There is also the possibility of patchy blowing dust that may reduce visibility while driving. Windy conditions will be felt across the state along with very low relative humidity levels, therefore a Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of Nebraska from noon to 8 PM CDT. Very high fire danger conditions are expected and outdoor burning is not advised.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wind Advisory in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Sunday for portions of eastern and central Nebraska. (KOLN)

Noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. (KOLN)

Now.... let’s get to sky conditions and chances for rain and storms. Sunday morning and afternoon will be mostly sunny and then we will start to see things change in the evening to late night hours. Isolated to scattered showers will push through western and north central areas in the evening. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will push through eastern Nebraska in the evening through the overnight hours. The storms that push through portions of eastern Nebraska have the possibility to be severe in the evening. Isolated to scattered strong to severe storms are possible in eastern areas mainly in the evening hours. The main storm threats include damaging winds to 70 mph and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The chance for rain and storms in the eastern and southeastern areas will continue through the overnight hours and become more widespread in nature. Overnight low temperatures will span the 30s to 50s. It will be the coolest in the western half of the state and the “warmest” in the eastern half.

Scattered strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening for portions central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Monday will bring significantly cooler temperatures thanks to the passing of the cold fronts, plus another chance for rain in the southeastern half of the state. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day across the 1011 region. High temperatures will only reach the 50s. It will be a breezy day with winds generally from the northwest at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. In terms of rain chances.... the southeastern half of the state will see the chance for widely scattered rain activity through the morning and into the late afternoon. Then the chance for rain will taper off through the evening. Overnight low temperatures will plummet into the 20s and 30s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

For the remainder of the new week... temperatures will remain steady in the low 60s. The small chance for rain will return Thursday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

