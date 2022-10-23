Sunday-Monday Forecast: Weather “threats” Sunday night...quieter by Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dynamic storm system racing across 10-11 Country is bringing all kinds of weather threats to the region for Sunday night...

High winds...record warm temperatures...high fire danger...and the threat of severe thunderstorms are all part of a major storm impacting our area. As this weather-maker pushes through Nebraska from west-to-east...isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible. Damaging winds will be the main weather threat...but hail up to 1″ in diameter cold occur in a few ‘storms...and there is even a very small risk for an isolated tornado.

Sunday Night - Severe Weather Outlook (KOLN)

RED FLAG WARNINGS for high fire danger will continue through 8pm Sunday evening...with high winds combining with dry surface fuels and low relative humidity values to exacerbate the fire threat.

Red Flag Warning - Sunday Night (KOLN)

Winds gusting between 40-and-60 mph will continue into Sunday night...with isolated thunderstorms capable of producing 70 mph wind gusts at times. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska through 2am Monday morning.

Wind Advisory - Through Monday 2am (KOLN)

A BLOWING DUST ADVISORY is also in effect until 8pm Sunday evening for parts of south central Nebraska and north central Kansas...with the potential for 1/4-mile visibility at times.

Blowing Dust Advisory - Sunday Evening (KOLN)

As this storm system works east later Sunday night...much quieter weather will return to the region by Monday...with some rain chances lingering early in the day over eastern Nebraska...but Monday will be mainly dry for much of the state. Highs on Monday will top out in the 50s for most of us...after spending much of Sunday afternoon in the 80s ! Highs on Tuesday will return to the 60s.

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook looks more like late-October...with a few rain chances here-and-there...and highs mainly in the 60s and lows mainly in the 30s and lower 40s.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

