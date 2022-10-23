Winning numbers drawn for $580M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.
The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18.

According to Powerball, this is the game’s 10th largest jackpot. The estimated cash value is about $278 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been 33 drawings since then, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the news media after the team's loss to Georgia...
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
NSAA Football
Nebraska School Activities Association releases NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets
Eleven Haymarket business were spray painted with graffiti Thursday evening.
Lincoln Police arrest man for vandalizing 11 Haymarket businesses, spitting on officers
Traffic Alert: Runners taking over the streets of Lincoln for the Good Life Halfsy
Sports Overtime - Fri, Oct. 21

Latest News

As Lincoln turns to frigid temperatures, that means a higher energy bill. Summer temperatures...
How to keep your energy bill low this winter
A Lincoln non-profit gathered friends and family in Roca together to help package meals for a...
Lincoln non-profit helps pack over 23,000 meals
Scattered strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening for portions central and eastern...
Sunday Forecast: Windy, warm & the chance for storms
Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on...
Online marketplace stops sales of Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes