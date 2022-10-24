LIVE: 3 dead, including suspect after shooting at St. Louis high school, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Three people, including the suspect, died in a shooting that happened at a high school Monday morning.

The shooting happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. There is a large police presence at the scene. The FBI is investigating.

Sr. Louis Metropolitan Police said the call for a shooting came out around 9:10 a.m. Officers arrived as students were fleeing the building.

The shooter was armed with a long gun. Police said that officers encountered the shooter and exchanged shots. The shooter, who police said is a man around 20 years old, was shot and killed.

A teenage girl and woman also died. A total of eight victims were taken to a hospital with either gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Police said eight people, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital. Their injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries and a report of a cardiac arrest.

It was not disclosed if the injured were students or staff at the school.

St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped” by police inside the school.

Students were being evacuated and taken to safe and secure sites, the district tweeted.

The St. Louis Police Department asked the public to avoid the area until further notice. Several blocks in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

