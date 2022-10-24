Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

By Laura Sambol
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THURMAN, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities in Fremont County said Monday that they are looking into reports of human remains buried near a small Iowa town.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking into claims from a woman there who said her father murdered many women decades ago and buried the remains on their property.

Iowa State Patrol told 6 News that they were assisting the sheriff’s office with an investigation in Thurman, located about 39 miles south of Omaha; and that law enforcement officials and investigators had a Monday meeting planned.

Sheriff Kevin Aistrope told 6 News that a cadaver dog did pick up a scent of human remains over the weekend at the acreage, but said he has no credible evidence at this time that proves the daughter’s story is true.

He said his office will continue working with the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to look into the matter. The FBI told 6 News on Monday that they had no information to pass along about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

