Construction to begin on temporary casino at Fonner Park

By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission.

Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino begins immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will offer 300 slot machines, kiosks for horse betting, simulcasting, a small area with a snack bar, and Elite Casino’s Resort Club. Table games including blackjack, craps and roulette will be added in 2023.

“It’s great to have the Commission’s approval to get started on the temporary casino adding a great gaming experience to Grand Island,” said Vince Fiala, General Manager for Grand Island Casino Resort. “We look forward to being a part of the racing and gaming industry of Nebraska.”

“I am delighted that the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission voted unanimously to approve the temporary casino construction plans,” said Chris Kotulak CEO of Fonner Park. “This is a big win for Nebraska Thoroughbreds, the Thoroughbred horsemen and the Nebraska Agriculture industry. Revenue from casino operations can benefit Nebraskans in so many ways and we are now one stride closer to that reality.”

The temporary casino is projected to open in the coming months pending Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approval and will remain in operation until the full resort opens.

The full resort will offer 650 slot machines, multiple table games, sportsbook, 116-room hotel, several dining options including Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood and Draft Day Sports Lounge, luxury spa, indoor and outdoor pool, and a show lounge.

A career fair is scheduled for Oct. 26-28 with information available on the Grand Island Casino Resort website.

