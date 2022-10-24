Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on state taxes, spending

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - With inflation and supply chain issues pushing our pocketbooks to the limit, 6 News asked the candidates for governor of Nebraska about possible solutions.

While no governor has a magic wand — and must work with the Legislature on policy — what he or she believes can go a long way in dictating the direction of the state. So 6 News asked Republican candidate Jim Pillen whether there’s a singular thing he could do as governor to put more money in our pockets.

“Unfortunately, I’m old enough to remember the last time the government printed a bunch of money, and we had incredible inflation, and crazy interest rates in the ’80s,” he said. “There’s only one solution — we can’t change the policy, but it’s how we react. We need to run state government like what we do at home: We tighten our belts. The only way we survive in business is stop spending money.”

Democratic candidate Carol Blood argues that big policy decisions will allow Nebraskans to keep more of their money.

“When it comes to inflation, one of the things that affects us is our property taxes,” Blood said. “I’m the only one with a plan to lower property taxes — a plan we’ve known for 25 years, but it’s been put on a shelf.”

Blood wants to make sure manufacturing stays in Nebraska to keep the agricultural engine of the state thriving.

“Help with our small entrepreneurs, because when you have a really robust small business community, you are able to deflect some of what inflation does to your state,” she said.

Pillen wants to make transformative change when it comes to sales tax exemptions by simplifying the plan and making it fair across the board.

“It has to be leveled out, and I’m open to that conversation for sales tax,” he said. “I understand no one will like it — I’m not here to be liked. I want to make a difference.”

