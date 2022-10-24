Grand Island man charged with child sexual assault

Klayton Hornby, 29, was arrested for 1st degree sexual assault of a child.
By KSNB Local4
Oct. 24, 2022
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing a felony charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

The charge comes following an investigation by Grand Island Police, where they say they found out that 29-year-old Klayton Hornsby had engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl at his home on Oct. 23.

Grand Island Police said in the arrest affidavit that Hornby knew the girl’s age prior to the sexual contact.

According to the complaint in Hall County Court, the offense was from May 1, 2022 through Oct. 23, 2022.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he appeared before a judge Monday morning. Hornby’s bond was set at 10% of $250,000. His next court date is set for Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

